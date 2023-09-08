This Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears in their first NFL games of the regular season. And next Sunday, your New York Giants travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals.

All these games will be exclusively broadcast on FOX44 – WFFF, but since WFFF was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the games unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore Fox44 – WFFF to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WFFF has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

WFFF is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, WFFF broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at a variety of electronics or home-improvement stores.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as McGillicuddy’s (several locations) or Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill (Plattsburgh).

WFFF’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. More information can be found on myChamplainValley.com, including a list of alternative providers.

