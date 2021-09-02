How restrictive is Texas’ latest abortion law? A state-by-state look

Data compiled by Planned Parenthood shows Texas’s newest abortion law is the most restrictive in the United States. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Senate Bill 8 officially became law on Wednesday, restricting abortions once a heartbeat is detected in patients, with some identified as early as six weeks post-fertilization.

The latest law is deemed the most restrictive abortion legislation nationally. In addition to banning abortions once a heartbeat is detected, any Texas citizen can sue physicians or others who aid an abortion procedure for up to $10,000.

How does Texas’ law compare to other state restrictions? Here is a state-by-state look at restrictions in place.

However, not all abortion restrictions are centered around weekly-based service cutoffs. Eighteen states, including Texas, have restrictions in place that prohibit abortion services from being performed after a certain point.

These 18 states, along with others, might include additional restrictions, including insurance restrictions, parental involvement requirements and waiting periods.

Here is a state-by-state look at all the abortion restrictions, if any, each state has mandated.

Alabama

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

Parental consent required

48-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Alaska

Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Arizona

Insurance restrictions

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Arkansas

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

Insurance restrictions

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

California

Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Colorado

State Medicaid funding prohibited for abortion services

Parental notification required (parents must be informed of abortion prior to abortion services being performed)

Connecticut

Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Delaware

State Medicaid funding prohibited for abortion services

Parental notification required (parents must be informed of abortion prior to abortion services being performed)

Florida

Insurance restrictions

Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

Georgia

Banned at 20 weeks after fertilization except in certain cases (mother's life is in danger or baby not expected to survive)

Insurance restrictions

Parental notification required (parents must be informed of abortion prior to abortion services being performed)

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Hawaii

Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Idaho

Insurance restrictions

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Illinois

Exchange insurance coverage restricted

Parental notification required (parents must be informed of abortion prior to abortion services being performed)

Indiana

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

Insurance restrictions

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

18-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Iowa

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

State Medicaid funding prohibited for abortion services

Parental notification required (parents must be informed of abortion prior to abortion services being performed)

Kansas

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

Insurance restrictions

Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; both parents must be involved before minor can have an abortion)

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Kentucky

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

Insurance restrictions

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

Louisiana

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

Insurance restrictions

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Maine

Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Maryland

Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Massachusetts

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

Michigan

Insurance restrictions

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Minnesota

Parental involvement required (parent must be informed of abortion procedure prior to it being performed; both parents must be involved before minor can have an abortion)

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Mississippi

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

Insurance restrictions

Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; both parents must be involved before minor can have abortion performed)

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Missouri

Insurance restrictions

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Montana

Parental notification required (must be informed of abortion prior to procedure)

A group of abortion advocates hold a protest called "Bans Off Our Bodies" at the Texas Capitol at noon on Wednesday (KXAN/Monica Madden)

Nebraska

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

Insurance restrictions

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Nevada

State Medicaid funding prohibited for abortion services

New Hampshire

State Medicaid funding prohibited

Parental notification required (must be informed of abortion prior to procedure)

New Jersey

Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

New Mexico

Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

New York

Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

North Carolina

Insurance restrictions

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

North Dakota

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

Insurance restrictions

Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; both parents must be involved before minor can have abortion performed)

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Ohio

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

Insurance restrictions

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Oklahoma

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

Insurance restrictions

Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; both parents must be involved before minor can have abortion performed)

72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Oregon

Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Pennsylvania

Insurance restrictions

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Rhode Island

State Medicaid funding prohibited

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

South Carolina

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

Insurance restrictions

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

24-hour waiting period required between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

South Dakota

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

Insurance restrictions

Parental notification required (must be informed of abortion prior to procedure)

72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Tennessee

Insurance restrictions

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

48-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Texas

6 week ban

Insurance restrictions

Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; a parent must be informed of procedure before minor can have abortion performed)

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Utah

Insurance restrictions

Parental involvement required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed; a parent must be informed of procedure before minor can have abortion performed)

72-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Vermont

Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

Virginia

State Medicaid funding prohibited

Parental involvement required

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Washington

Little to no restrictions to abortions mandated

West Virginia

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

State Medicaid funding prohibited

Parental notification required (must be informed of abortion prior to procedure)

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Wisconsin

Ban at 20 weeks after fertilization

Insurance restrictions

Parental consent required (must give permission for abortion services to be performed)

24-hour waiting period between state-required abortion counseling and abortion procedure

Wyoming