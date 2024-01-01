A Forbes Health survey found that improving finances, mental health, and fitness are among the top resolutions for Americans in 2024.

Regardless of how long these resolutions last, they can be an important tool for success going into the new year.

Board certified Psychiatrist Dr. Dion Metzger says February is a time when most resolutions get dropped. She offers some insight into creating resolutions that are attainable.

“If you’re a person who was not active and now you have a resolution to run four days a week, that’s just not attainable. How about we walk two days a week?” she suggests.

She says the key is to keep it simple, giving the example of folding laundry on the same day that it gets washed and dried.

“That might seem like a really small task,” says Metzger, “but not for everybody.”

She also says not to overwhelm yourself by trying to take on too much at once.

For example, if someone’s resolution is to get physically healthier, they may want to increase working out and eating less fast food. Metzger says it should really be one or the other.

“The brain responds better when we’re trying to change habits one at a time.”

Once your goals are set, however, you should be prepared for setbacks. But remember your end goal, and that it’s never all or nothing.

Metzger says, “What I want them to do is actually reflect back…look at it through a different lens and realize okay, you know what I am making a positive change. Even though it’s not exactly what I thought, but it’s a positive change.”