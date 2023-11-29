With December right around the corner and temperatures dropping all around the country, experts announce tips on how to keep your dog safe from the cold.

According to Rachel Rodgers, a Clinical Animal Behaviorist expert, “The vast majority of pets in the US are not regularly exposed to extreme temperatures and will therefore feel cold in sub-zero temperatures, so it is worth considering getting them a coat. Sadly, hypothermia (lower than normal body temperature) is very serious, and dogs can be at risk if they don’t get the right care.”

First, assess your pet’s lifestyle. If they are used to snow or icy conditions, they are able to acclimate better than those who are not. Rodgers also says regular-length walks may be too cold.

Which dogs are most at risk?

Puppies, smaller dogs, older dogs, and those with health conditions are at the highest risk. Puppies are not as well adapted to regulating body temperature. Smaller dogs have less body fat and have more trouble keeping warm. Older dogs with health conditions are at high risk of suffering from hypothermia.

What are the signs to look out for?

When walking, see if they slow down or are cold to the touch. Check on their breathing to see how they react after the walk. If they collapse, Rodgers advises to seek care immediately.

Protect their paws

Lastly, protect your dog’s paws. Due to the slush, the ground could be covered with items you cannot see. Salt for snow melting can also impact a dog’s paws. Rodgers says to clean your dog’s paws thoroughly after each walk and use warm water. Also, you can use paw balm to keep their paws in good shape and prevent cracked and dry skin.