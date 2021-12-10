BURLINGTON, Vt. – On Friday, the Howard Center hosted a job fair as community organizations struggle to find workers in a time of need for Vermonters.

Positions are available in a wide range of departments including long-term support services and crisis management. The center is also looking for shared living providers, who provide housing and support to adults with developmental disabilities.

We spoke with Ayman Hunter, the Howard Center’s manager of talent acquisition, to learn more.

“Not only are we helping people, we’re also helping individuals that are looking for employment because we have so many growth opportunities,” Hunter said. “The work that we do is directly hands-on with the community helping individuals that need help the most, that’s worth more than just an average paycheck.”

Howard Center’s mission is to help people and communities thrive by providing supports and services to address mental health, substance use, and developmental needs. With a staff of 1600 in more than 60 locations, Howard Center is the state’s designated agency for Chittenden County and the largest community-based service agency in the state.