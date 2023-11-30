Burlington, VT- The Howard Center is planning to expand their services and become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic with the help of a four-million dollar federal grant.

Officials at the Howard Center say the grant will help them provide a broader range of behavioral health services for people who need more than one type of support, whether it’s physical or mental. By expanding their services, people in need of multiple types of support will be able to get the care they need at the Howard Center without looking for multiple providers, according to a release announcing the grant funds.

The expanded services will mean they meet the federal criteria to become a CCBHC.

The funding comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at a time when the Burlington Police Dept., and the Burlington Fire Dept. have seen an increase in overdose incidents. As of the end of October, BPD had responded to 384 overdose incidents, compared to 252 incidents in all of 2022, according to the department’s data dashboard.

In the release, Howard Center CEO Howard Bick said, “Access all the care available to them through a single agency. A person who is already coping with behavioral health needs shouldn’t have to also search for the right provider for each service they need. Under the model, Howard Center would be able to provide behavioral health services, some basic medical services, and help with accessing medical care.”

One of the first projects the grant funding will go towards is an assessment of community needs.

Erin O’Keefe, who will be managing the grant for the Howard Center, said, “Even though there’s a long and very specific set of criteria we have to meet before we could be certified, SAMHSA allows us to first take a careful look at community needs and adjust our plans accordingly.”

Once the grant funding is available, the Howard Center will be able to hire eight new staff, including two clinicians, a care coordinator, and a cultural liaison. O’Keefe says that with the hiring of this new staff, the center is confident they’ll meet all requirements to become a CCBHC.

Along with providing expanded services, being a certified CCBHC will allow the center to access higher Medicaid reimbursement rates in the future.

“Our state partners are taking steps to be able to access the higher Medicaid rates available with the CCBHC model. We’re hopeful that when Howard Center is able to become certified, the mechanisms will be in place to draw on improved Medicaid reimbursements,” said Bick.

“The spirit of the program is about meeting community needs and making it easier for people to access services,” shared O’Keefe. “We’re excited to have the opportunity.”