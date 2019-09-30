HUD awards record $4M to protect Vermont families from lead

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today awarded more than $4 million dollars to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board to protect Vermont children and families from lead-based paint and home health hazards. The grant money will go to state, local and tribal government agencies to help make low income housing safer and healthier.

Lead and other health hazards in 185 low and very low-income housing units will be addressed by the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. HUD Secretary Ben Carson says, “We are committed to improving the lives of all families, especially children, by creating safer and healthier homes.”

The Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program grants include $30 million dollars in HUD’s Healthy Homes Supplemental funding to help communities address housing-related health and safety hazards, in addition to lead-based paint hazards.