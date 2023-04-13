Calling all bird watchers! Migration season is well underway and one of the prettiest birds may start to grace the North Country and Upper Valley with its presence very soon. Ruby throated hummingbirds are being reported as far north as the southern tier of New York as of mid-April.

These majestic, fine feathered friends are being reported by ordinary folks such as yourself. You can join the hummingbird watching community by providing reports of your own once they reach your neck of the woods. While we await their arrival in the North Country and Upper Valley, you should get your feeder ready with that homemade nectar mix (1 part sugar to 4 parts water). Hanging that feeder close to home will give you the best photo opportunities throughout the spring season. Don’t forget to share your photos with ABC22/FOX44 so we can showcase them on-air and online!