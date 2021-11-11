Hundreds attend St. Albans Veterans Day parade & ceremony

Hundreds of Vermonters gathered in downtown St Albans Thursday to say thank you to veterans near and far. This year, World War II vet Bob Coon was named Grand Marshall.

“People that I knew over there have all passed, my brothers and sisters have passed, but I’m still in middle age and I’m carrying on for them,” Coon said.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who previously chaired the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, was also in attendance.

“50 million people died and our job is to create a world where conflict can be resolved in ways other than killing people,” Sen. Sanders said.

“We went through it together, you know,” Adrien ‘Sonny’ Durenleau said.

Durenleau is an Iraq War veteran and says comradeship has been instrumental after coming home from war. As many veterans battle PTSD and other health issues, he says the bond vets share provides light.

“It’s just like you know one another right off the bat,” Durenleau said. “There’s a connection.”

Daughters and sons of veterans took the mic, detailing the impact service has on military families. Women who served remember other female service members were few and far between.

“You had about 500 males for every female,” Melody Thibault said. “I hope more women step up and realize what an advantage military service is, no matter the branch.”