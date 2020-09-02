Hundreds gather outside Burlington City Hall in 8th day of protest against Kenosha police shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Hundreds of people gathered at Battery Park and marched to Burlington City Hall in the latest of a series of protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

It was largest crowd in what has now been eight consecutive days of protest in Burlington. It comes one day after the arrest of a Winooski man who was armed with a rifle while lurking around a crowd of protestors over the weekend.

Jordan Atwood, 25, was arrested after investigators determined that a 2019 case against him included pre-trial conditions not to possess firearms. Police said prior to that knowledge, Vermont’s status as an open-carry state left them no option but to monitor Atwood.

The situation prompted Mayor Miro Weinberger to release a statement on Tuesday voicing concern over the safety of protestors, police, and the community.

“If the demonstrators wish to continue protest in the street, I urge them to coordinate such actions with the City so that their safety, and the safety of the public, can be assured,” Weinberger said. “I am also concerned for the safety of the police and the general public after a rock was thrown at one of our officers last night, and the passage of emergency vehicles was temporarily blocked.”

Weinberger also applauded the Burlington Police Department for their work in investigating and arresting Jordan Atwood. The remarks drew criticism from the organizers of Monday’s protest, who felt the statement suggested protests have been largely violent in nature.

“That was a slap in the face,” said Harmony Edosomwan. “We have been peaceful, we the community have been peaceful. It is the cops that are the danger to us, and that is why we’re here today.”

Protestors have continually called for justice in the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin that left him paralyzed and in critical condition. They also held signs bearing the names of other Black individuals who have died as a result of police shootings or excessive force, including George Floyd, Michael Brown and Breonna Taylor.

There have also been widespread calls among protestors for the firing of Burlington officers involved in use-of-force incidents.

“We want those three cops fired,” Edosomwan said. “Jason Bellavance, Corey Campbell, Joseph Corrow. We want all of them fired.”

In the wake of Atwood’s arrest, protest organizers emphasized that people trained in de-escalation tactics are present at events and dispersed throughout the crowd. They also urged people not to interact with anyone criticizing their remarks.