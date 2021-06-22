Hundreds to be pushed out of Vermont’s hotel program next week

Despite lifting restrictions more than a week ago, Governor Scott says it’s encouraging that people in Vermont are continuing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He says more than 5,000 people got a dose in the past week alone.

“Every shot we administer this week is just as important as the ones we did last week,” said Gov. Phil Scott.

State leaders also estimate, the vaccine has saved about 300 lives in the green mountain state. Next week, 700 people will be moved out of hotels and motels around the state. They’ve been helping house the state’s homeless population, but are now shifting to accommodate more tourists this summer. Each person affected will be given a $2500 dollar stipend to assist them.

“We’re trying to make sure there’s a compassionate way that we move forward in a program that’s both sustainable and affordable, and is a transition period toward affordable housing,” said Sec. Mike Smith.

Smith says this won’t be a quick fix and recognizes the state’s housing crisis. The legislature plans to spend $250 million on affordable housing over the next 3 years, something the governor calls the largest investment in housing in Vermont’s history.

“If this is an emergency situation as we all perceive it, we need to pave a way for that to happen,” Gov. Scott said. “We’ll need to take some steps to allow developers to put some of the housing that we need into place.”