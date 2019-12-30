Ice builds up in Northern New York

ESSEX COUNTY, NY- A winter storm warning is in effect in Northern New York until 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Towns have already seen an icy buildup of around one half an inch. In Essex County up to half an inch of ice is expected to accumulate with an additional wintery mix.

Conner Cahill and his friends were on their way to Montreal when they were caught in the middle of a winter storm warning in Essex County, New York.

“We hit a patch of ice and as we hit the rough patch of ice we spun out and we were maybe five feet away from the rocks and we landed right in a ditch,” said Cahill. No one was injured , but he hopes his experience will show people how dangerous it can be to drive in an ice storm.

Essex County Emergency Services said in the winter they are prepared for these kind of events and they will work throughout the night to make sure everyone is safe.

So far, there have been multiple power outages across the county mostly due to fallen trees.

“So, the soil has gotten enough water, so the trees are laid with all this heavy ice are starting to fall,” said Director of Essex Emergency Services Don Jaquish.

Officials say you should avoid driving if you don’t have too and be prepared for any winter storm.

“You should be prepared to go three days…you got to have enough food and water for three days and be prepared to go without power,” said Jaquish.