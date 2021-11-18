Iconic ‘Champ’ lake monster sign goes missing in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – The Town of Plattsburgh is asking the community to help track down a thief who stole a sign dedicated to the legendary lake monster Champ, or ‘Champy’.

Town officials noticed the marker went missing on Thursday. It had been a popular attraction for visitors and nearby residents, who often volunteer to clean up the sign and the nearby shoreline. Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said whoever took it should come forward.

“To put this in perspective, when we installed it, it took about three of our building and grounds crew members to place it up there,” Cashman said. “It’s about 200 pounds. It doesn’t just mark the sign, it’s about the story, it’s about how our region celebrates this and passes stories down from generation to generation.”

The sign went up in 2019 using money from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, which is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history.