Our latest storm system continues to scoot through the New England this morning with winter weather advisories in place across northern New York until this afternoon and for northern Vermont until this evening. We’re anticipating a wintry mix and rain to flop over to snow showers by the afternoon as temps cool from the 30s to the 20s by late today.

A wintry mix will impact our morning commute across the North Country with sleet/freezing rain. Isolated icy stretches on area roadways are likely as temperatures continue to cool. Meanwhile, it’s just plain rain from the Upper Valley to southern Vermont. However, cold enough air will filter in by the end of the day to change any leftover precipitation to some snow showers and flurries.

Rainfall totals for southern Vermont and the Upper Valley will average up to 1/2″ with lesser amounts farther north where icing will be a bigger concern.

Ice accretion will tally a light glaze from northern New York to the Champlain Valley, and across to northern New Hampshire. Lastly, snow on the back side of the system will total a dusting to 2″ with altogether sloppy travel conditions through this evening.

Your President’s Day weekend turns quieter with sunshine and a seasonable chill to the air for Saturday followed by a milder Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 40s.