In light of border-closure extension, couple talks about their big day at the border

One wedding ceremony in two different countries at the same time. That’s because a bride and groom exchanged “I do’s” at the Canadian border.

The pandemic forced the couple to get creative. With the border closed, they couldn’t bring both families together. So, they decided to meet their loved ones halfway.

“We wanted to get together with both of our families but we could not make it into Canada with my family being American and Devina’s family being Canadian,” said the groom, David Hecht.

It was the bride’s brother who eventually suggested the idea: a wedding at the Derby-Vermont border — a four hour drive from the bride’s hometown in Ottawa, Canada. The couple flew from Washington D.C., where they currently reside.

“We kind of laughed about it when we first heard it, and then we realized maybe we should really consider this…It’s a real possibility,” said the bride Devina Finn.

On a sunny day in early September it became a reality. Their photographer Andrew Geddes, co-owner of Union Eleven Photographers, says it was his first border wedding.

“We didn’t know if it would actually happen because you don’t book this “venue.” It’s not really a venue, it’s just a street that happens to transition across the country,” said Geddes.

After getting permission from border agents on both sides, David and Devina fully embraced the idea.

“We didn’t try to hide the fact where we were. We didn’t try to make it look like a normal wedding. It’s kind of neat to see board patrol out there and the caution tape right in the foreground of the photo. It makes it unique,” said Geddes.

David and Devina said the border patrol was also supportive of their plans.

“They were great. They said, ‘Oh, that’s an interesting idea. I don’t think they were expecting that call. They said as long as you don’t cross the border, touch, or pass anything…they were perfectly nice about it,” said David.

Despite the pandemic, the couple says their celebration was very special.

“We set up a portable Jewish wedding canopy called a Chupah.We made that out of prayers shalls that were in our family. We had our family hold it up so it was a lot more personal than maybe we otherwise would have had,” said Devina.

Devina’s husband said he enjoyed having his closest friends and family members by his side as well as tuning into the live stream.

“We feel really good about it, having a very small, intimate, close group of people,” said David.