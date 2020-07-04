Increased bear sightings as Vermont starts composting

With the food-scrap ban in effect, reports of bears and other wildlife are on the rise.

Game wardens have responded to over 50 calls this season. But, Black Bear Project leader Forrest Hammond says the secret to composting successfully is to do it without an odor.

That means no meat, no grease, and no bones because as those items attract wild animals. ​

“We’ve had 57 of those reports so far this year, which is almost as many as we had in all of last year,” said Hammond.

Due to Vermont’s unusual weather patterns, bears have been desperate to find food.​ Hammond says June was a busy month for the bears, and one family attracted a few furry visitors.​

“It was a big, stinky, attractive, wonderful delicious looking thing for bears and so we had a mama bear and her two yearlings come by,” said Cat Buxton, founder of Grow More, Waste Less.

She says when food scraps aren’t stored properly, it can cause quite a mess. ​

“They did come up to our bin and they smashed over buckets, they ate a bunch of stuff, they went in and found some trash and pulled that all apart. they haven’t been back since but now that they’ve had a taste it’s a challenge.”​

Buxton calls herself a “change facilitator” and her environmental efforts are far-reaching. She teaches young students how to compost, incorporates it into school curriculums, and maintains her own garden. Buxton also creates educational, composting videos on Youtube.

Mitch True, an employee at Guy’s Farm & Yard in Williston, demonstrated how to compost safely and effectively.​ His store has a sealed barrel-like bin supported by two planks of wood, allowing it to swing and rotate.

True explains the swinging feature helps eliminate odor, quickens decomposition, and deters hungry stragglers.​

“I’m hesitant to say anything is bear-proof, but it’s certainly bear-frustrating,” said True as he rotated the bin and tightened the lid.

Bear biologist Forrest Hammond reminds failure to compost safely can cause bears to return and sometimes break into homes. ​

“If they are so conditioned to getting human foods, they’ll try to go to the source and break into houses.” ​

Hammond says there are tips, safety strategies, and a reporting system available online. ​

“Composting doesn’t have to be intimidating,” said Buxton.

She urges residents to do their part and engage in the newly mandated environmental practice. Bins might not be entirely “bear-proof,” but Vermont’s compost experts say there are ways to safely and securely compost.​