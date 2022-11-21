We have two boundaries set to move through the North Country and Upper Valley today. It will result in increasing clouds and eventually a few, light snow showers overnight.

Temperatures have flopped into the single digits and teens this morning with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero. The very cold air is being accompanied by partly to mostly cloudy skies and light south winds of 5-10 mph.

The afternoon will feature highs returning to the middle to upper 30s alongside increasing clouds and south breezes. South winds will gust up to 20+ mph late today as a warm front passes through first, followed by a cold front. That cold front may produce a few, light snow showers overnight with no more than a coating for folks in the Northeast Kingdom.

Tuesday, temperatures will bounce back into the middle to upper 30s with more sunshine on the way. Partly to mostly sunny skies are likely tomorrow, but enjoy the sunny breaks while they last because clouds build back in for midweek as a dry cold front presses south.