Indoor Dining at Restaurants can begin on Monday in Vermont

Starting on Monday, June 8th, restaurants can start allowing customers to eat inside but only at 25% capacity and tables must be six feet apart.

Governor Phil Scott says, “One of the many things Vermont is known for is local food and craft brews. so I know how important this sector is to the economy.”

David Melincoff, the owner of Sweetwaters says he is very excited about this next step and feels it is the next spin of the wheel.

“It seems like it is a natural extension to slowly start to open up the restaurants more. as the governor says we turn that spigot a quarter turn and come inside”, says Melincoff.

According to the guidelines, restaurants must have throw away, or electronic menus.

David Melincoff says, “Make sure that we are safe and we can do it right and that the guests feel comfortable here.”

Church Street Tavern’s Mychaella Devaney says they really have to look at the guidelines and what it means for them.

Devaney says, “it is really important to us that we do work very specifically within those guidelines because it is a big change for us.”

25% capacity inside Church Street Tavern will be about twenty people.

Devaney says, “But then you have to factor in staff so it ends up being a little bit less than that. I think that is what we are looking at”

As Governor Phil Scott announced this is the next step in reviving the economy while protecting the public

“It is nice to have Vermonters being able to serve Vermonters again.”

While this measure is extended to restaurants, bar seating will remain closed. Also, breweries, wineries, and distilleries will still have to continue to serve their customers outside.