Injunction granted in price-gouging scheme

A Chittenden Superior Court granted a preliminary injunction to stop a “price-gouging scheme” involving surgical masks. Attorney General T.J. Donovan filed a lawsuit against Big Brother Security Programs, and it’s owner, Shelly Palmer, earlier in April.
Palmer is accused of importing masks that cost 10 cents each, and then reselling them to Central Vermont Medical Center for $2.50. After yesterday’s ruling Palmer is banned from selling surgical masks or any other personal protective equipment at inflated prices. If he wants to sell them at a “reasonable” price, he must file a response to the court by the end of the month.