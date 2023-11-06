Springfield, VT- An inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility has been charged with stealing prescription medication following a police investigation.

Vermont State Police and staff members at the Dept. of Corrections began the investigation in early Sept. after learning there were many prescriptions missing from a medical room at the prison.

Police say Louis Tobin, 36, from Bennington, had entered the medical room of the “GHI” wing of the prison after finding an unsecured door, and police found Tobin to be in possession of some of the missing prescriptions.

Tobin remains behind bars on separate charges and is expected to be in court on Dec. 26 to be arraigned on the new charge.