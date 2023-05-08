St. Johnsbury, VT- An inmate facing second degree murder charges has now been charged with attempted escape after trying to break out of prison in April.

44-year-old Seth Brunell is scheduled to be in court on June 5th for the new charge.

State police say Brunell tried to climb a prison fence at Northeast Correctional Facility with bed sheets, and an improvised grappling hook, but the fence’s razor wire tore through the sheets.

VSP conducted an investigation after DOC informed them of the attempted escape, and Brunell was cited on the new charge last Wednesday.

Brunell is currently being held without bail in connection to the stabbing death of 29-year-old Fern Feather on April 12th, 2022, he has pleaded not guilty.