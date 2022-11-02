Vermonters have two statewide ballot questions to answer this election cycle. You’ve heard a lot about the reproductive liberty amendment, but what about the other, called Prop 2?

While the 13th Amendment may have put an end to slavery more than 150 years ago, some exceptions remain in constitutions around the country – including Vermont’s – and come next Tuesday, the Green Mountain State could be the first in the nation to constitutionally abolish slavery.

Prop 2, a ballot amendment to the Vermont Constitution, would solidify that all forms of slavery are prohibited in the state.

“This really gives us a unique opportunity to take a stand as Vermonters to say this institution that we’ve inherited is morally reprehesible,” Debbie Ingram, a former state senator and the lead sponsor of the legislation behind Prop 2 in 2019, said.

The proposal has since passed through the state’s senate and house of representatives twice.

Ingram said this proposed change would shift language in portions of Article 1 in the state’s Constitution, eliminating lines that allow for indentured servitude and other stipulations.

“Strike that middle part and change it to any slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited,” she said.

Peter Teachout, a longtime professor of constitutional law at Vermont Law and Graduate School, contributed to the writing of Prop 2’s language.

He says that Vermont’s Constitution has already eliminated slavery in the state for a long time, as the opening line states that ‘all persons are born equally free and independent’.

“They said no inhabitant of the state can own a slave, our constitution makes that crystal clear,” Teachout said.

While Teachout said that slaves were not bought and sold in the state since 1777, white migrants that made their way to Vermont used to bring and possess slaves without punishment.

He also said that the 1802 Vermont Supreme Court case of Stephen Jacob finally set a precedent that after any slave crossed into Vermont, their bounded contract would be null and void. But he says that we are still seeing the effects of the 25 years before that precedent was established.

“I think over the long term maybe contributed to what people today called systemic racism,” Teachout said. “People could begin to associate those slaves that are illegally brought and possessed in the state with people of color.”

While some historians don’t want to see a change to Vermont’s founding document, both Ingram and Teachout think a vote in favor of Prop 2 would send a national message.

“It’s a kind of statement we’re making that says we are against racism, we’re against the history of slavery,” Teachout said.

Vermonters will be able to vote on prop 2 in next Tuesday’s midterm election.