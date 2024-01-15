Burlington, VT- Even with schools closed young people still had the opportunity to learn about the Martin Luther King Jr. at the Echo Leahy Center on Monday. Interactive exhibits gave children the chance to explore Dr. King’s legacy.

Families typically take their kids to the Echo Leahy Center to learn more about Lake Champlain, but on M.L.K Day, the center took on an entirely different role. One parent, Marie Louise from Williston said, “Having a positive place to go with everyone who is like-minded and knowing that they’re a community for you to be active with is great.”

Organizers admitted that speaking to kids about African American civil rights history can be challenging. Julio Desmont, a visual artist at the Echo Leahy Center, said, “It can be tough to find the right words to express things about history but at some point, working with the kids today they were pretty much receptive.”

Five different “time capsule” stations were set up across the center, each representing a particular time period, from reconstruction to civil rights to the present day. Desmont used the power of art to engage with nearly 100 children. Desmont said, “Looking at these young kids, understanding what unity is all about gives me hope for what tomorrow looks like.”

Although it can be challenging at times, parents say starting the conversations with their kids is a must. Louise said, “If you talk to a kid and explain, ‘Hey challenges are everywhere, I experience challenges, you’re going to go through challenges, don’t be afraid, you’re not alone. You can affect change.”

6th grader Rita Louise said she came away with more of an appreciation of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Louise said, “It’s inspiring, he’s trying to help all colors reunite together as brothers and sisters.”