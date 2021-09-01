International Overdose Awareness Day: state leaders share plans to address opioid epidemic

Tuesday’s Covid-19 briefing coincided with International Overdose Awareness Day, and Governor Phil Scott took the opportunity to acknowledge a crisis other than the pandemic: drug addiction.

Since March 2020, the state saw a “concerning increase” in overdoses and opioid-related ER visits. So far this year, first responders have distributed more than 17,000 doses of Narcan.

“Vermont has been a national model in working to overcome this epidemic, but we know we need to refocus in this area because there is clearly much more to do. My team will continue to focus on getting Vermonters the support and stability they need,” said Gov. Phil Scott.

State officials are also working to include more recovery coaching in hospitals across the state. They also plan to increase the distribution of Narcan and other life-saving medications. Kits are being given to motels (used for general assistance housing), probation and parole offices, and recovery centers.

“What my counterparts are telling me, is that this year has been one of the most deadly,” said Jackie Corbally, former Opioid-Response Coordinator for the Burlington Police Department.

Corbally served the Queen City from 2016 to 2020. She says she saw addiction impact Vermonters of all ages, races, genders, and locations.

“It’s happening in Johnson. It’s happening Enosberg. It’s happening in Lowell. When you are in the throes of this addiction, location does not matter,” said Corbally. “I think the misconception is that it’s a certain population of people.”

Today, Corbally is the director of the Institute for Trauma, Recovery and Resiliency in Colchester. She said she left BPD to pursue her new role and because the department wasn’t paying enough attention to the issue. When she left, her position ended. But Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says he is looking to hire more candidates. He said in a statement:

“We’re trying to rebuild capacity in that sphere. One of the three community support liaison (CSL) positions we’re onboarding for the city will be focused on opioid-related issues and helping people with substance use disorder.”

Staffing is another top priority for addiction treatment providers at the Howard Center’s Chittenden Clinic.

“What I think about and what so many people in this field think about is making sure that we have the resources and the staff in place to meet the community need,” said Program Director Heidi Melbostad.

Governor Phil Scott wants those who are suffering from addiction to know help is here. Currently, there are no wait lists for medically assisted treatment. Additionally, there are more than 160 distribution sites for Narcan.