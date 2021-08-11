Intervale Food Hub expands delivery services

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Intervale Food Hub has announced plans to expand their local food delivery service to include all of Winooski and parts of South Burlington.

The Burlington-based nonprofit gathers food and produce from farms across Vermont and delivers it to homes and businesses around the area to promote locally-grown products and food sources.

During the pandemic, Intervale saw a big increase in demand for delivery services.

Sales and Marketing Manager Reid Parsons said the expansion will bring even more Vermonters into the fold, and that’s good news for the local food system.

“We want to really make sure that we’re able to target areas that don’t have the same access to local food,” Parsons said. “We have a ton of local food options in Burlington, especially with the farmers market, and we want to make sure we’re serving communities year-round.”

Customers can shop from over 200 Vermont-made products on the Food Hub’s website. The Intervale Food hub accepts SNAP/EBT payment for all orders, increasing food access regardless of income.

“We are excited to bring amazing foods from Vermont farmers and food makers to more people in the Chittenden County area” says Travis Marcotte, Executive Director of the Intervale Center. “This means you can easily buy the best meats, fish, fruits, dairy, vegetables and prepared foods and feel great that your food dollars are working hard to support Vermont farmers and food makers that make our state so special.”