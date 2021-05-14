IRS encouraging all Americans to file taxes, says additional Child Tax Credit coming this summer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has a message for people who usually don’t file their taxes and haven’t received an Economic Impact Payment (EIP). They may be missing out on additional money.

The IRS is encouraging people to file their taxes, even if they don’t normally so they get all benefits and tax credits they’re allowed. Filing will also help the IRS identify people eligible for the 2021 Child Tax Credit being distributed this summer.

Time is running out for people to file their taxes, the deadline is May 17.

To help ease the financial burden felt last year because of the COVID pandemic, the Federal government sent out $271.4 billion in EIP’s to American households.

The greatest amount of EIP money went to California, which received $28.9 billion. Texas received the second greatest amount, $22.3 billion.

No. State Number of payments Total amount 1 California 17,692,203 $28.9B 2 Texas 12,911,896 $22.3B 3 Florida 11,055,881 $18.1B 4 New York 9,735,946 $15.5B 5 Pennsylvania 6,506,611 $10.9B 6 Ohio 6,059,063 $10.1B 7 Illinois 5,948,558 $9.9B 8 North Carolina 5,045,198 $8.5B 9 Michigan 5,001,815 $8.5B 10 Georgia 4,995,205 $8.4B Source: IRS

Additional information about EIP’s and tax credits can be found on the IRS’s website.