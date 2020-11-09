Is there any faith in the voting system?

President Donald Trump has gone back and forth on his views of mail-in voting.

Politico says that more Democrats have voted by mail than Republicans in this year’s election, but many are now concerned with the integrity of those votes.

President Trump has launched a full on legal battle to stop ballot counting in Michigan, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Already judges in Georgia and Michigan have dismissed the Trump campaign’s legal challenges.

“We think there’s going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence, so much proof and it’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land,” said President of the United States, Donald Trump.



One Vermont official spoke out about that.



“The President and his team have failed to produce any real evidence demonstrating voter fraud, which is why many of his lawsuits attempting to halt the counting of legitimately cast ballots have been tossed by the courts,” said Vermont Secretary of State, Jim Condos. “Every state has different processes and procedures governing the receipt and counting of ballots, including ballots from American voters serving overseas in our military. The elections process does not end the second the polls close on election night, and election officials around the country are following applicable state law to receive and count any ballots legitimately cast by voters that meet the criteria for those votes to count.”



Regardless of the situation — mail-in ballots are a part of our election, now we’re left to wonder, are they a part of our future?

We asked you, the viewers, about your faith in the voting system, here are the results and things we asked.

1. I trust mail-in voting results will be accurate across the nation.

35.6% said yes

55.9% said no

8.5% said they weren’t sure.



2. I would like to see mail-in voting become a voting norm in future elections.



33.9% said yes

59.3% said no

6.8% said they weren’t sure

3. I think the nation’s current voting system needs to be changed.

