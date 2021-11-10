“It’s too late for me, but it’s not too late for the next veteran” Vermont soldier remembered for raising awareness about burn pits

A Vermont soldier who lost his battle to cancer on Sunday is being remembered for his selflessness and passion to help other service members.

36-year-old Wesley Black of Hartford was exposed to burn pits while serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. He spent his final days pushing for change, so other soldier’s don’t have to go through what he did.

“I’m kind of like the canary in the coal mine, I’m screaming my head off trying to raise this issue of awareness,” Wesley Black told CNN. “It’s too late for me, but its not too late for the next veteran walking down the hall of the VA. We have a chance right now to get ahead of that ball.”

Staff Sergeant Wesley Black battled stage four colon cancer. His diagnosis was linked to burn pits, large areas of land where anything from radio batteries, medical waste, even feces are burned on military bases.

“We knew it wasn’t good for us when we were over there,” Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight said. “We breathe it, we eat it, we drink it, it’s in us when we come home.”

Vermont’s Adjutant General knows about the exposure first-hand and has received treatment for his own symptoms. He joined Black in testifying in front of Vermont lawmakers about their experiences, that ultimately led to Governor Phil Scott signing burn pit legislation into law in 2019.

“So that we can learn from the past and don’t make the same mistakes in the future,” the governor said. “And take care of those who took care of us.”

Black reached a 3-million dollar settlement this summer, after suing the VA medical center in White River Junction for failing to diagnose him with colon cancer. He’s not alone in what he’s dealt with. Wesley Black is among nearly a dozen Vermonters who lost their lives to aberrant cancers linked to their days in combat.

BG Mike Heston – pancreatic cancer

COL Wayne Caroleo – pancreatic cancer

MAJ Mel Wilson – brain tumor

SFC Santiago Navarette (PA) – brain tumor

MSG Jon Smith (PA) – pancreatic cancer

SGM Mike Cram – prostate cancer

SSG Jeff Sollace – prostate cancer

SSG Wesley Black – colon cancer

MAJ Keith Underwood – lung cancer

“And I know there’s more,” Knight said. “Probably literally thousands who have separated from the service and that’s one of the frustrations, I can’t reach them. A lot of times they don’t report it, they suck it up.”

That’s prompted major general knight to craft a Burn Pit Registry. Already on the list- around 700 Vermonters. The goal is to gather data, so the v-a and congress can research the health effects and establish a clear link between exposure and the hazards.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Black said.

Wesley Black was also active in the Hartford Fire Department. He’s survived by his wife, Laura, and 5 year old son, Ronan. Major General Knight encourages any service members experiencing breathing difficulty, to reach out to their primary care doctor.