Jamestown Police searching for missing 3-year-old boy

by: Troy Licastro

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown, New York Police are attempting to locate a missing 3-year-old boy.

Police tell News 4 on Friday at 2:14 p.m., 3-year-old Matt Brown left 742 E. 2nd St.

He is white, with short blonde hair, brown eyes, wearing a blue jacket and underwear. Police say he also has a scratch on his lower back.

Brown does not have any shoes on and was last seen walking south on Cheney St from E 2nd St. According to police, his mother lives on E 2nd St. and his father, also Matt Brown, lives in Frewsburg.

Jamestown Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 716-483-7536.

