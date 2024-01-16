Johnson, VT- The Johnson community celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by collecting food for those in need, and holding a community forum to speak about democracy.

Jenna’s Promise, a substance use recovery organization, held a food drive to benefit the Johnson Food Shelf. The food shelf serves about 140 people on average each week in the winter and is seeing a higher demand right now.

Gregory Tatro of Jenna’s Promise notes that part of MLK Day is meant to help others. Tatro said, “King has this quote, and he basically says, ‘The most pressing question we have is, what are you doing to help people?’ It really just comes down to this sense of community, we’re able to come together and help others, it doesn’t matter where we’re from or what our background is, we’re all pulling in the same direction to help people.”

In addition to the food drive, Jenna’s Promise held winter activities for kids and hosted Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas to speak about the importance of voting and uplifting democracy.