Washington, D.C.- The Vermont congressional delegation has received a statement from JetBlue saying the airline expects to eventually return to Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport, just over a month after they suspended flights from the airport.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Peter Welch, and Rep. Becca Balint say they met with JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes on Wednesday to discuss their concerns about the airline suspending flights from BTV. According to the delegation, Hayes said, “When the slot waiver expires, JetBlue expects to restore service from Burlington to New York.”

The airline is still set to suspend their daily flights from BTV to JFK starting January 4 due to a national shortage of air traffic controllers.

As a result of the shortage, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a voluntary slot waiver system through October of next year, meaning airlines are allowed to temporarily suspend routes without losing the ability to use those slots in the future. A slot refers to designated times that airlines are allowed to take off or land at an airport.

If Hayes and JetBlue keep their commitment to the delegation, the airline will resume flying out of BTV sometime after October 2024.