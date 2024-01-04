South Burlington, VT- Thursday officially marks the end of JetBlue flights at the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport after a shortage of air traffic controllers led the FAA to announce a voluntary slot waiver. Passengers at the airport on Thursday said they were sad to see the twice-daily flights to JFK go.

Sophia Carter, a frequent JetBlue passenger, said, “That’s pretty shocking I didn’t know that was happening so that’s a little weird.” Amelia Carter, another frequent flier with JetBlue said, “I wasn’t expecting it because we usually fly out of it. And now it’s not here.”

According to BTV officials, JetBlue flights accounted for 10% of its monthly travelers. The cuts are tied to a national shortage of Air Traffic Controllers. As a result of the shortage, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a voluntary slot waiver system through October of next year, meaning airlines are allowed to temporarily suspend routes without losing the ability to use those slots in the future. A slot refers to designated times that airlines are allowed to take off or land at an airport.

Vermont’s congressional delegation met with JetBlue CEO, Robin Hayes, in December. Hayes told them, “When the slot waiver expires, JetBlue expects to restore service from Burlington to New York.”

The slot waiver is set to expire in October. Flights between New York City and Burlington are still available through other airlines like Delta. However, Delta is cutting more than half of those flights to JFK starting next week. Last month, they cut half of their flights to LaGuardia.

Passengers said they still plan on flying out of BTV, despite the cuts. Herb Sinkison, a passenger getting ready to fly out Thursday, said, “The great part is there’s no traffic getting here usually to speak of. So compared to JFK or Chicago, it’s a breeze like the airline.”

Airport officials were not available to comment on the end of JetBlue flights.