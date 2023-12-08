South Burlington, VT- What was supposed to mark a festive time for the Jewish community now has put the community in a state of fear following a gunfire incident outside a synagogue in Albany, and some temples in the area are taking extra precautions.

Each holiday season, those in the Jewish community come together to celebrate Hanukkah. Rabbi David Edleson, with the Temple Sinai in south Burlington, said, “As always, Hanukkah is a very joyous time of celebrating Jewish autonomy and resilience.”

But it was a frightening first night of Hannukah in New York’s Capital region after a gunman fired a shotgun into the air outside a local synagogue. Rabbi Edleson says this recent attack highlights an increase in antisemtic acts.

“The shooting at the Synagogue at Albany is on all of our minds,” said Edleson, “This year it’s been a very dark time with all that’s happened in the Middle East with the tragic massacre of Israelis on October 7 and now the war in Gaza.”

In the past month, antisemtic incidents are up over 300% compared to last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League, and the FBI sasy more than 60% of religious hate crimes are aimed at the Jewish community. Synagogues like Temple Sinai in South Burlington are changing the way they operate.

“We have to pay for and have police guards at services and events,” said Edelson, “we have bullet proof glass, we have crash barriers, we have emergency silent alarms, we have people trained, our kids are trained, to come to a synagogue means to be trained to some degree in security and shooters.”

The issue of antisemitism has been at the forefrontof college campuses nationwide, and Edelson says this is something rabbis are well aware of.

Edelson said, “All rabbis are aware of the skyrocketing antisemitism on college campuses and one of those in particular was the University of Vermont.”

Earlier this year, UVM was under federal investigation over its handling of reports of antisemtism. The university ultimately settled the case with the U.S. Department of Education, and overhauls its antiharassment policies.

More recent backladh is aimed at some of the nation’s elite universities. The presidents of Penn, MIT, and Harvard are now under fire for responses made to a House Committee, including 21st District Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

In an exchange during the hearing, Harvard PResident Claudine Gray refused to asnwer Stefanik’s questions about whether calling for genocide violates the university’s code of conduct, and said it depends on the context.

Rabbi Edleson said he was surprised to find himself agreeing with Rep. Stefanik’s political views.

“As a fairly Progressively Jewish person, I don’t expect myself to agree with Elise Stefanik very often,” said Rabbi Edelson, “But yesterday, it was like she was speaking what all of us have been saying for months and months. I understand that University Presidents are in an awkward situation. But if you can’t say that calling for genocide against Jews is harassment and violates your free speech policy, we have a much more serious problem.”

Rabbi Edleson urges public figures to think about the power their words hold before they speak, and adds that each of us have a role to play.

“So the first thing is please listen,” Rabbi Edleson said, “the second thing is let’s all be careful of our rhetoric.”