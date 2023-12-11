Burlington, VT- Burlington’s Democratic caucus saw a record turnout of voters and City Councilor Joan Shannon won the party’s nomination as candidate for mayor.

With Mayor Miro Weinberger not choosing to run for another term, it was the first time in 12 years Democrats had more than one candidate to choose from on caucus day.

Mayor Miro Weinberger spoke at the caucus saying, “As we can feel viscerally today at this enormous caucus, we are poised to expand that majority even further and to place a strong, experienced, and talented democratic woman at the helm in the mayor’s office next march.”

Shannon was up against City Council President Karen Paul, and political newcomer C.D. Mattison, both female democrats. She won the majority vote by 57%, securing 1,689 of the 3,333 votes cast.

All three candidates stressed the importance of public safety in their speeches. Shannon said, “Burlington is at a critical point on many fronts, but most of all, public safety. And we need courage and leadership to make hard decisions on the path to restore what we all know Burlington can and should be.”

An endorsement from both the police and firefighters associations before the caucus, a first for a Burlington mayoral candidate, helped Shannon secure the nomination. “Most of all,” Shannon said, “I hope that the police and firefighters and EMTs and all of our first responders feel supported by the outcome of this election.”

The caucus was held largely online, with speeches and in-person voting at Edmunds Elementary School. About 3,700 Burlington Democrats registered for the caucus. For now, it’s looking like Shannon will face off against Progressive Party nominee and State Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak.

Mulvaney-Stanak released a statement Sunday night following the caucus saying she’s looking forward to discussing the issues within the community. Mulvaney-Stanak’s statement read in part, “I look forward to a robust conversation with Burlington voters about the issues facing the community and our path forward. In March, voters will have the opportunity to decide whether the strategies of the past decade will get us where we need to go, or whether we need a new vision for Burlington.”