A federal judge has denied a request by a Weathersfield woman who vandalized a U.S. naval base in protest against nuclear weapons to be removed early from supervised release, according to the Vermont Standard.

Staffers for the weekly publication based in Woodstock had not yet published the story online as of Sunday night. However, its latest print edition reports that Martha Hennessy, 67, was one of seven people convicted of federal trespassing, conspiracy and vandalism after breaking into a U.S. Navy submarine base near St. Mary’s, Georgia in April 2018.

Hennessy was released from prison in May 2021 after serving six months of a ten-month sentence. She was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervised release, which she began to serve in August 2021. The newspaper reports that a judge in Burlington has refused Hennessy’s request to shorten the supervised release term to one year, ruling that she failed to show why it was warranted.

Hennessy and the other six defendants are Catholic peace activists. They chose April 4, 2018 as the date to break into the base because it was the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.