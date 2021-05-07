Judge files order for release of bodycam footage to Andrew Brown’s family, could take another 10 days for family to view

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The judge who ruled last week to delay the public release of bodycam footage in the Andrew Brown Jr. case has filed the order for release of footage to Brown’s family, nine days after his original ruling.

It’s unclear what caused the delay in the filing by Judge Jeffrey Foster, a visiting judge from Pitt County, but the timing could mean the family might not see the footage for another 10 days.

Brown’s family had anticipated seeing the footage by Saturday. Foster’s orders say only Brown’s immediate family and one lawyer can view the footage, and they cannot record it for dissemination.

The family has seen one 20-second clip from one bodycam footage in the wake of Brown’s killing by Pasquotank deputies.

They’ve called Brown’s death an execution, and an independent autopsy showed he was fatally shot in the back of the head.

Family got to see 20 seconds of video last week but as you can there is a whole lot more to on the videos @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/6uOJXnBOVl — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) May 7, 2021

The family is expected to see only about 19 minutes of roughly two hours of footage taken from body cameras and a dashcam, and Foster’s ruling has several requirements for what can be seen, including the blurring of deputies’ faces. That ruling came before Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten named all of the deputies involved in the raid. 3 who fired their weapons are still on administrative leave.

On April 28, Foster blocked the public release of the footage for at least 30 days as authorities continue their investigation. The FBI has also started its own probe into Brown’s death.

Meanwhile on Thursday night, Pasquotank commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Thursday that calls on the North Carolina General Assembly to change the state law that regulates who gets to see video taken on law enforcement body cameras.

Currently, only a judge can release the video to the masses. The county resolution reads the law needs to be changed “to ensure transparency for the public.”

This is a breaking article and will be updated.