Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Superior Court Judge Nancy Waples to the Vermont Supreme Court.

Waples, of Hinesburg, will replace Justice Beth Robinson, who was appointed by President Joe Biden to a seat on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The governor’s office says Waples’ parents fled the communist revolution in China and because of ethnic quotas only her father could immigrate to the United States at first. The family was separated for four years before they eventually earned a living working in their small Chinese restaurant outside of New York City.

Waples graduated from the College of William and Mary, receiving a Bachelor of Arts, and she earned her Juris Doctor from St. John’s University School of Law. She began her career as a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, serving in the appeals bureau and the trial division.

She also served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Vermont. Prior to her appointment as a Vermont Superior Court judge, she served as the Criminal Justice Act Coordinator for the District of Vermont, overseeing a panel of private attorneys assigned to represent the indigent clients in federal criminal cases.