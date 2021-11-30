Jury awards $10 million to woman who stepped on rusty nail at Walmart

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A jury has awarded $10 million to a South Carolina woman who sued Walmart after she needed multiple surgeries because of an infection that resulted from stepping on a rusty nail inside one of the company’s stores in Florence, her lawyers said.

The incident happened in June 2015, according to a news release from the attorneys representing April Jones.

According to the release, Jones had to have her right leg amputated above the knee following the incident. She has been in a wheelchair for six years, and the verdict will allow her to purchase a prosthetic and make her home more accessible, the law firm said.

A jury deliberated for about an hour and a half after hearing evidence in a five-day trial. According to the law firm, one of Walmart’s experts testified during cross-examination that the nail was the cause of the injury.

“The weakness of Walmart’s case, among other things, was their failure to produce a video that they claim showed their conforming behavior to a company policy calling for employees to perform regular safety sweeps,” the news release said. “No such evidence was presented for the duration of the five-day-long trial.”