Hartford, VT — Vermont State Police and the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife are currently investigating a hunting incident that occurred on Sunday at around 11:38 am in a wooded area off Quarry Road. A juvenile sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury while turkey hunting with 52-year-old Brent Lehouiller of Pomfret, VT, and was admitted to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The incident appears to be accidental, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Westminster or Vermont Fish & Wildlife.