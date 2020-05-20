Keeseville man arrested for the fourth time in a week

New York State Police say they arrested 20-year old Roman Kintner for the fourth time this week after a pursuit on I-87 in Peru, NY.

They say Kintner was travelling 98 mph in a 65 mph zone on Tuesday and failed to stop. Police eventually used spike strips to end the chase.

Officers say they took him, and passenger Camille Allen, into custody. Allen was found with marijuana.

Kintner is charged with DWAI-Drugs, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest, according to NYSP.

Earlier this week, on Sunday, Kintner and Allen were pulled over for failure to keep right. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, police say.

They say, on Monday, Kintner and Allen found themselves being pulled over for speeding. Kintner was operating with a suspended license and found with marijuana.

Later that morning, the driver was stopped again for an illegal left-hand turn. Police say he was driving while impaired and had meth on him.

Both Kintner and Allen are released and expected in court at a later time.