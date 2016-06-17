Kid-Friendly Summer Recipes

You may remember Nancy Mock. She is a Colchester mom and food blogger, who stopped by The Morning Brew a few weeks ago to share her award-winning bark candy recipe – made from Girl Scout Trefoil Cookies! Her cookies will be featured this Fall in Taste of Home magazine.

Friday, she teaches us how to make a few simple, kid-friendly recipes from her blog, Hungry Enough to Eat Six, so you can get the whole family in the kitchen this Summer.

Her recipes are available here:

Strawberry Lime Smoothie with Bits of Chocolate

http://hungryenoughtoeatsix.com/2014/06/strawberry-lime-smoothie-with-bits-o-chocolate/

Triple Berry Mason Jar Trifle

http://hungryenoughtoeatsix.com/2016/06/triple-berry-mason-jar-trifle/

Cherry Nectarine Mason Jar Trifle