Kid-Friendly Summer Recipes

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Strawberry Lime Smoothie_20160617130003

You may remember Nancy Mock. She is a Colchester mom and food blogger, who stopped by The Morning Brew a few weeks ago to share her award-winning bark candy recipe – made from Girl Scout Trefoil Cookies! Her cookies will be featured this Fall in Taste of Home magazine.

Friday, she teaches us how to make a few simple, kid-friendly recipes from her blog, Hungry Enough to Eat Six, so you can get the whole family in the kitchen this Summer. 

Her recipes are available here:

Strawberry Lime Smoothie with Bits of Chocolate

http://hungryenoughtoeatsix.com/2014/06/strawberry-lime-smoothie-with-bits-o-chocolate/

Triple Berry Mason Jar Trifle

http://hungryenoughtoeatsix.com/2016/06/triple-berry-mason-jar-trifle/

Cherry Nectarine Mason Jar Trifle

http://hungryenoughtoeatsix.com/2016/06/cherry-nectarine-mason-jar-trifle/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog