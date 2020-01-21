Kids in Burlington honor MLK with “day on, not a day off”

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain partnered with the City of Burlington to host its 8th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

AmeriCorps volunteers, along with Burlington’s Community and Economic Development Office, helped young children understand Dr. King’s work and legacy.

“It’s a day on, not a day off, so we’re trying to get everyone active on Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” AmeriCorps member Keeshawn Nicholson said. “Those who are off from school, this is a place that’s welcoming to them and they can get to learn and meet people they don’t usually see,”

Ariel Tubbs said there’s a lesson in the day.

“You shouldn’t be afraid of difference, of experiencing difference,” Tubbs said. “I mean leaving your comfort zone is a way of growth. That’s how you learn.”