Kinney Drugs now offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kinney Drugs has opened appointments for the COVID-19 booster shot.

On Tuesday, the Northern New York-based pharmacy company Kinney Drugs announced the availability of COVID-19 booster shots. This is following Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kinney Drugs Pharmacists have played a pivotal role in helping our communities respond by administering hundreds of thousands of COVID vaccinations and tests, and by providing trusted advice and guidance,” Kinney Drugs President John Marraffa, R.Ph., said in a press release. “In addition to administering booster shots to eligible individuals, our pharmacy teams are ready to answer questions, administer other vaccines, and of course, to fill prescriptions.”

A COVID-19 booster shot is the third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This third dose is being recommended for certain groups determined to be high risk. According to the CDC, individuals who meet the criteria listed below are eligible to receive an additional dose:

Individuals 65 years and older or long-term care residents and had two previous doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago

Individuals ages 18 to 64 who are in occupational or institutional settings where where the burden of COVID-19 infection or the risk of transmission are high and had two previous doses of Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago

Individuals 18 years of age or older who are severly immunocompromised and received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine

Additionally, those between the ages of 18 and 64 with underlying medical conditions are also eligible is they have received two previous doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. This includes those who currently have weakened immune systems due to HIV or other illnesses or medication. Individuals are also eligible who have previously had autoimmune conditions, Guillain-Barre syndrome or Bell’s palsy.

According to Kinney Drugs individuals who received their second dose of a COVID vaccine at a location other than a Kinney Drugs pharmacy or a Kinney Drugs vaccination clinic should be prepared to show proof of vaccination.

Appointments to receive the COVID-19 booster shot can be made on the Kinney Drugs website.