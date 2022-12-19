Dozens of Kinney Drugs locations will begin selling hearing aids without a prescription, two months after new rules by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing over-the-counter sales went into effect.

Kinney has partnered with Lucid Hearing to offer hearing aids with personal sound amplifiers for $40 at 52 stores in Vermont and New York; Bluetooth-compatible aids will sell for about $1,000.

The FDA approved over-the-counter sales in August. Before the new rules took effect in mid-October, prescription-level hearing aids could cost as much as $4,500 a year.

An audiologist’s exam and prescription are no longer be required. Kinney Drugs is also offering hearing level assessments that can be taken.

More than half of Americans have some form of hearing loss, according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, including 70,000 Vermonters.

The over-the-counter aids are not covered by insurance, and people with profound or severe hearing loss should see a hearing specialist.