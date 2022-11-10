DELLA Auto Group, an automotive group serving customers in New York announced its acquisition of Knight Collision LLC, located at 47 Connecticut Ave in Plattsburgh, New York on November 8th, 2022.

Knight Collision and Auto Care Center is an automotive repair business that has led the industry as a state-of-the-art collision facility since its establishment in 1948. It will be changing its name to DELLACollision. Under this new name, the company will continue to provide the highest quality of automotive repairs and a friendly customer-centric service experience, just as it’s done for generations.

The DELLA Auto Group will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023 and represent eleven brands—Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Kia, Subaru, and Polaris. The company is family owned and operated.