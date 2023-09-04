The Green Mountain Stage Race featured some of the world’s top cyclists for a day filled of athleticism and comradery.

Race Director Gary Kessler says, “This race is the largest road bicycle stage race in North America this year based on our participation numbers. For a small state like Vermont to have that honor, is really great.”

Marking the Stage Race’s twenty-second year, over 750 cyclists from thirty-three states and seven Canadian provinces competed in the four-day long race around Vermont as it culminated with the final stage in Burlington.

Kessler adds, much of the event’s proceeds are going to the Richard Tom Foundation, dedicated to ensuring educational trainings and safe roads for cyclists of all ages.

Races include the Short Time Trial race, the Pro’s 111-mile Race, the Top of the Appalachian Gap 90-mile race, and Monday’s 1-K race.

With eight categories to compete in, from seasoned professionals to local enthusiasts, the race attracts a diverse field of cyclists.

Harry Gordenstein, a racer from Boston, says, “Coming together for races like this is super fun cause there’s a lot of comradery on the team and we get to cheer each other on no matter how well we do.”

Gordenstein adds that he was initially skeptical about joining the competition as road biking was something way out of his element. However, he immediately felt thankful after witnessing the continuous support from spectators and fellow cyclists when approaching the finish line.

The Road Race was a new experience for some, but for others it represented years of competition and ruthless training.

Richard Nadeau won the 50 Plus category 1-K race. He says it is refreshing to race in a state where road racing is heavily represented.

“The local vibe is just much more supportive, and I think it tends to fit in with everyone’s lifestyle better, so it is really cool to come up here and race,” says Nadeau.

Nadaeu adds, that the event is “organized by professionals who care about racers.”

…Including event marshal Pier Briley who says, getting involved in cycling is getting involved in a community for a lifetime.

Briley says, “we all do different things and ride at different levels, but we are all united by two wheels.”