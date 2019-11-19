Lake Placid to celebrate 40th anniversary of 1980 Winter Olympics

Lake Placid, NY – It’s hard to believe, but it’s been nearly 40 years since the “Miracle on Ice” took place during the 1980 Winter Olympic Games, when an amateur U.S. Men’s Hockey team defeated a team full of professionals from the Soviet Union, en route to the gold medal. To commemorate these historic games, Lake Placid will be celebrating it’s rich Olympic history – past, present and future.

From February 14 – 23, the two-time Olympic village is rolling out the welcome mat and is hosting a full slate of activities that will embody the Olympic spirit – from re-living the opening ceremony and torch lighting, ice skating around the historic Olympic Oval, to skiing with Olympic athletes. There will be opportunities to meet several Olympic medalists including speed skater Dan Jansen (1984,1988,1992,1994), alpine ski racer Andrew Weibrecht (2010, 2014, 2018), luger Mark Grimmette (1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010), figure skater Paul Wylie (1992) and many more. The entire village including the Olympic venues will be on full display during this community-wide celebration. The site is only one of two cities in the world to host the Winter Olympic Games twice (1932 & 1980).

Since 1980, it has played host to numerous World Cup events and other large-scale sporting competitions. But it’s the enduring legacy of the Adirondack’s Olympic village and speed skater Eric Heiden’s 5 Olympic Gold Medals that hold historic significance for many. Lake Placid has sent at least one athlete to every winter Games, and in total, has sent over 100 athletes to compete, since the first modern winter Games in 1924.

For more information, and full slate of activities, schedule, and updates, visit https://www.lakeplacid.com/the-40th-anniversary-of-the-1980-winter-olympics.