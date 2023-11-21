Hyde Park, VT- The Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs announced on Tuesday that Lamoille County State’s Attorney Todd Shove will be stepping down as of December 1st.

According to a release on the announcement, Shove has worked for the Department since 2005 in Lamoille and Orleans’ offices.

According to Department officials, Deputy State’s Attorney Aliena Gerhard, who currently works in the Lamoille County office, will be the interim State’s Attorney until Gov. Scott make a permanent appointment.

Shove will continue to work with the Dept. of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs in a part-time role as a Deputy. The role that Shove is stepping into is made possible by special funding to address the backlog of court cases that has built up since the onset of the pandemic, according to officials with the department.

In his letter to Governor Phil Scott announcing the departure, Shove said there were a lot of parts of the job that he enjoyed, but ultimately a poor work-life balance led to him wanting to step away from the role.

Shove said, “The job is, however, extremely demanding at all times, and takes a significant toll on the State’s Attorney and their family. To this end, by stepping down and into a part-time role, without the stress of managing the office, the staff, and an election cycle, I hope to achieve a better work-life balance for me and my family.”