Large crowd at North Beach sparks concern

Some people are concerned after seeing large crowds at North Beach in Burlington this weekend. We were sent a video by Elysia Johnson who said on Facebook, “No wonder there is a rise in COVID cases!”

In the video you can see many of the people on the beach appear to be younger, potentially college students, but that is not confirmed. There are reports of people on the beach not wearing masks or social distancing. This made members of the public worried. Some took to twitter to express their concerns, @mcjacobnair said, “North beach is a Petri dish”.

This, all happening shortly after health experts say rising Covid-19 cases are being seen among younger folks.