Late Summer Tomato Recipes

Vermont food blogger Nancy Mock of Hungry Enough to Eat Six says, “A walk through the late summer Farmer’s Market plainly shows that tomatoes rule! They fill baskets and crates at every vegetable stand: heirloom varieties in shades of green, purple and red. Pint baskets of glowing yellow and red cherry tomatoes and plump Roma tomatoes in sizes and shades that put typical supermarket selections to shame.”

“They are plentiful now, but you need to savor these tomatoes while you can! The recipes here take advantage of the tomato bounty, whether you just picked them from your garden or snagged them at the market.”

Sweet Tomato Fruit Salad

Two Ways to Make the Best BLT

Bacon, Tomato & Basil Rice Salad

Cherry Tomato & Basil Tart

Part 1: